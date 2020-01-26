BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The clashes have resumed between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord Forces (GNA) in the capital city, Tripoli, after a brief period of calm.

READ ALSO: Syrian mercenaries filmed heading to Libya

According to reports from the Tripoli front, clashes between the LNA and GNA resumed at the southern neighborhoods of the capital. No advances were reported.

At the same time, the Libyan National Army also resumed their campaign to capture the strategic coastal city of Misrata, which is one of the GNA’s last strongholds.

The LNA reported on Sunday that their forces are now less than 100km away from Misrata after capturing the town of Abu Gurayn, which is located along the main highway to the city.

In the same context, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya regretted the “flagrant violations” of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments undertaken by the countries concerned in this regard during the Berlin conference.

The United Nations Mission in Libya, in a statement, called on the countries concerned to “fulfill their obligations and respect the arms embargo in Libya imposed by Security Council Resolution 1970 of 2011 and the subsequent resolutions in full respect and unequivocally implementation.”

Advertisements