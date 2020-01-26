BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The clashes have resumed between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord Forces (GNA) in the capital city, Tripoli, after a brief period of calm.
READ ALSO: Syrian mercenaries filmed heading to Libya
According to reports from the Tripoli front, clashes between the LNA and GNA resumed at the southern neighborhoods of the capital. No advances were reported.
At the same time, the Libyan National Army also resumed their campaign to capture the strategic coastal city of Misrata, which is one of the GNA’s last strongholds.
The LNA reported on Sunday that their forces are now less than 100km away from Misrata after capturing the town of Abu Gurayn, which is located along the main highway to the city.
In the same context, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya regretted the “flagrant violations” of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments undertaken by the countries concerned in this regard during the Berlin conference.
The United Nations Mission in Libya, in a statement, called on the countries concerned to “fulfill their obligations and respect the arms embargo in Libya imposed by Security Council Resolution 1970 of 2011 and the subsequent resolutions in full respect and unequivocally implementation.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.