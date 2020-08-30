BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) is expected to launch a new series of attacks in the vast desert region between the Syrian governorates of Deir Ezzor, Al-Sweida, and Homs, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces told Al-Masdar.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army’s most recent military operation in western Deir Ezzor was successful, but the offensive was limited to a specific area of the desert.

The source said the Islamic State has several more hideouts and bases throughout the Badiya Al-Sham region, which they quickly proved a day after the Syrian Army launched their western Deir Ezzor operation.

With the Syrian military and Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) concentrated in western Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State took the opportunity to conduct ambushes along the main highway between the administrative capitals of Deir Ezzor and Homs.

The ambush targeted a bus carrying several Syrian Army soldiers; it would result in the death of four soldiers and the hospitalization of eleven more.

Despite losing their Syrian de-facto capitals – Raqqa, Mayadeen, Baghouz – the Islamic State has managed to establish a large number of cells across central and eastern Syria, which has made it difficult for the Syrian Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to eliminate the terrorist group.