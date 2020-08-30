BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) is expected to launch a new series of attacks in the vast desert region between the Syrian governorates of Deir Ezzor, Al-Sweida, and Homs, a source from the Syrian Armed Forces told Al-Masdar.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army’s most recent military operation in western Deir Ezzor was successful, but the offensive was limited to a specific area of the desert.
The source said the Islamic State has several more hideouts and bases throughout the Badiya Al-Sham region, which they quickly proved a day after the Syrian Army launched their western Deir Ezzor operation.
With the Syrian military and Jerusalem Brigade (Liwaa Al-Quds) concentrated in western Deir Ezzor, the Islamic State took the opportunity to conduct ambushes along the main highway between the administrative capitals of Deir Ezzor and Homs.
The ambush targeted a bus carrying several Syrian Army soldiers; it would result in the death of four soldiers and the hospitalization of eleven more.
Despite losing their Syrian de-facto capitals – Raqqa, Mayadeen, Baghouz – the Islamic State has managed to establish a large number of cells across central and eastern Syria, which has made it difficult for the Syrian Army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to eliminate the terrorist group.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.