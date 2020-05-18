BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Much of the fighting in Yemen has shifted to the southern region of the country, as two former allies, backed by different Gulf nations, clash over several areas.
According to the latest reports from southern Yemen, the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces attempted to advance past the 115th Infantry Brigade Base on Monday, following the capture of this site the day prior.
Meanwhile, the fighting continued between the Saudi-backed Yemeni Army and the Southern Transitional Council forces in the villages of Qarn al-Klassi and Sheikh Salem in the Abyan Governorate.
The two sides have been trading heavy attacks in Qarn Al-Klassi amid a recent spike in violence inside the Abyan Governorate of southern Yemen.
Most of the fighting in southern Yemen has been reported in the Abyan Governorate, which is where the Saudi and UAE-backed forces are vying for control of the administrative capital, Zinjibar.
Last month, the Southern Transitional Council announced their intention to take over the southern capital city, Aden.
This move was widely condemned by the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, who has suffered a series of blows already this year, including the loss of several important areas in the northern part of the country.
