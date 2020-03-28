BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate is nearing its end, despite the prospect of a six-kilometer-deep safe zone and the temporary end to hostilities between the warring parties in northwestern Syria.

On Saturday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants would resume their attacks against one another, as both parties traded artillery and light arms fire in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports from this front, the militant forces began the day by firing several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around the Kafr Nabl area.

This prompted the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a heavy barrage of artillery and machine gun fire, culminating in a fierce exchange between the opposing parties in Idlib.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar that the situation is likely to get worse in the coming days, as the militants have refused to withdraw from the areas south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

The withdrawal of the militant groups was guaranteed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5th in Moscow.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Tiger Forces was on the roll winning all the major battle across Hama & Idlib plains until last year and they had literally defeated all the major terrorist groups and about to take on Idlib and they were halted and stopped and their name was disbanded and renamed into something stupid which we wont remember and their Juggernaut was stopped and diluted. So much so for winning back Idlib. Reminds me of the classic Western movie The Good Bad & the Ugly the last scene which shows the Reds & Blues fighting over a wooden Bridge across a river which… Read more »

ian
Guest
ian
@Long Live Syria. This is a military management decision. The Tiger forces have been above amazing. The rest of the Syrian Arab Army has to be taken into account as well.

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Dear Ian, I agree, I have been following this Syrian war for ages now on this news site and have seen this see saw battle going on. I feel so sad to see such a beautiful prosperous country torn apart in just under 10 years all because of what Syrians killing Syrians who follow different sects of the same religion and may be some other religion or no religion. Reminds me on an age old wise story with a good meaning. It can be put in any country in any ways. Two Otters catch a very big fat fish and… Read more »

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
It's not the last scene : the movie ends at the Sad Hill graveyard with a Mexican standoff where Blondie shoots Angel Eyes and Tuco had his revolver unloaded by Blondie the night before, the Blondie forces Tuco in a hangman's noose and goes with his booty before severing Tuco's rope with a rifle bullet. The bridge scene happens before the Sad Hill one and the battle between the Yanks and the Confederates blocks Blondie's path to Sad Hill, so he decides to blast the bridge in order to re-channel the battlefield elsewhere. It doesn't ends the Civil War, but… Read more »

