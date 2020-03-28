BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate is nearing its end, despite the prospect of a six-kilometer-deep safe zone and the temporary end to hostilities between the warring parties in northwestern Syria.
On Saturday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants would resume their attacks against one another, as both parties traded artillery and light arms fire in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the Idlib Governorate.
According to reports from this front, the militant forces began the day by firing several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around the Kafr Nabl area.
This prompted the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a heavy barrage of artillery and machine gun fire, culminating in a fierce exchange between the opposing parties in Idlib.
A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar that the situation is likely to get worse in the coming days, as the militants have refused to withdraw from the areas south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
The withdrawal of the militant groups was guaranteed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5th in Moscow.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.