BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate is nearing its end, despite the prospect of a six-kilometer-deep safe zone and the temporary end to hostilities between the warring parties in northwestern Syria.

On Saturday morning, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants would resume their attacks against one another, as both parties traded artillery and light arms fire in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports from this front, the militant forces began the day by firing several artillery shells towards the Syrian Arab Army’s positions around the Kafr Nabl area.

This prompted the Syrian Arab Army to respond with a heavy barrage of artillery and machine gun fire, culminating in a fierce exchange between the opposing parties in Idlib.

A source from the Syrian Army told Al-Masdar that the situation is likely to get worse in the coming days, as the militants have refused to withdraw from the areas south of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

The withdrawal of the militant groups was guaranteed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 5th in Moscow.

