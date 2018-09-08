BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) battle for Idlib has begun after several weeks of speculation and military buildup.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a massive assault across the Hama-Idlib axis, hitting a number of sites controlled by the jihadist rebels.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm any areas in the Idlib and Hama governorates; the ground attack is likely to commence in the next few days.
Below is a video from pro-opposition media; it shows airstrikes on the Idlib-Hama axis:
Advertisements
Share this article:
535
- 535Shares
ALSO READ Syrian, Russian jets unleash several airstrikes over southwest Idlib after jihadists target resort town
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.