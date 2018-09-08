BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) battle for Idlib has begun after several weeks of speculation and military buildup.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian and Russian air forces unleashed a massive assault across the Hama-Idlib axis, hitting a number of sites controlled by the jihadist rebels.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has yet to storm any areas in the Idlib and Hama governorates; the ground attack is likely to commence in the next few days.

Below is a video from pro-opposition media; it shows airstrikes on the Idlib-Hama axis:

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

sweet robert
sweet robert
Get use to it boys. Putin is not playing around.

