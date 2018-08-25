BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P..) – The battle for the Al-Safa Mountain in the Sweida Governorate has turned into a blood bath after several days of intense clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Islami State (ISIS).
Backed by heavy airstrikes and artillery, the Syrian Arab Army’s 1st, 3rd, and 10th divisions made anther push to liberate the Al-Safa Mountain this weekend.
According to a military source in Sweida city, the Syrian Arab Army managed to fracture the Islamic State’s positions at the key hilltop of Tal Abu Ghanam.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army advanced more than 2km past the Islamic State’s lines, while also killing more than 20 terrorist combatants and seizing two large caches of weapons.
However, the Syrian Arab Army would also suffer heavy casualties during this advance, as the Islamic State refused to surrender any of these areas without a fight.
The Syrian Arab Army is now attempting to secure these recently liberated areas before the Islamic State prepares to launch a big counter-offensive.
