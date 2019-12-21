BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) had another successful day in southeastern Idlib after seizing several towns and villages from the jihadist rebels.
Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Army was able to capture seven towns and villages on Saturday after breaking through one of the main lines of defense for the jihadist rebels.
As a result of this advance, the two Syrian Army forces were able to link their axes and close in on the key town of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in southeast Idlib.
Among the towns captured by the Syrian Arab Army on Saturday was Al-Rabia (video below), which was one of the first localities the military seized from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
