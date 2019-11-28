BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A new video was released on Thursday that showed the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

In the video released by Russia Today Arabic, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Corps can be seen in close combat against the jihadist rebels at the Zarzour and Umm Al-Khalakhil front.

The Syrian Arab Army would ultimately take control of both Zarzour and Umm Khalakhil following a short battle against the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Following this advance, the Syrian Arab Army quickly moved more forces into the area to secure their recent gains and position themselves for a new attack on the nearby town of Freiji.

Advertisements