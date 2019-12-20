BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off their long-awaited offensive in southeastern Idlib on Thursday morning.

Not long after launching their offensive, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) announced the capture of the small town of Umm Jalal after a short battle with the jihadist rebels in the area.

In the first video, the Syrian Army can be seen inside of Umm Jalal after capturing the town from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.

On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a much larger attack in southeastern Idlib, this time from two separate axes.

This large-scale attack would prove incredibly effective, as both the 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Army Corps announced the capture of a dozen villages and towns in the past six hours.

The Syrian Army is now pushing further northwest in a bid to capture the key town of Jarjanaz from the remaining jihadist rebels south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

