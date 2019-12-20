BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) kicked off their long-awaited offensive in southeastern Idlib on Thursday morning.
Not long after launching their offensive, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) announced the capture of the small town of Umm Jalal after a short battle with the jihadist rebels in the area.
In the first video, the Syrian Army can be seen inside of Umm Jalal after capturing the town from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
On Friday, the Syrian Arab Army launched a much larger attack in southeastern Idlib, this time from two separate axes.
This large-scale attack would prove incredibly effective, as both the 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Army Corps announced the capture of a dozen villages and towns in the past six hours.
The Syrian Army is now pushing further northwest in a bid to capture the key town of Jarjanaz from the remaining jihadist rebels south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.