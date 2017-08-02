BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – What started as a small Islamic State (ISIL) offensive has turned into a blood bath in central Syria, as the latter and Syrian Arab Army (SAA) trade blows in the eastern countryside of Salamiyah.

ISIL began the day by storming six checkpoints that belonged to the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) near the town of Al-Mafkar in the Salamiyah District of eastern Hama.

The attack would prove successful for the terrorist group as they managed to capture all of the checkpoints near Al-Mafkar, while also killing more than 15 soldiers from the NDF and SAA.

However, the Islamic State’s success would be short-lived once Syrian Army reinforcements poured into the area to help drive back the terrorists later this afternoon.

According to a military source, the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces have pushed ISIL out of Al-Mafkar, while recapturing Nizar 3 and Nizar 4 checkpoints.

The attack is still ongoing at the moment; however, the Syrian Army is steadily gaining ground and should recover all of the points they lost in the next 24 hours.