BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:35 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have not let up their assault on the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in Dara’a City tonight, as their forces have captured more buildings inside Al-Manishiyah.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham has managed to capture more than 50 percent of the territory the Syrian Arab Army controlled in the Al-Manishiyah District today, making this week’s offensive arguably their most successful assault in Dara’a since 2014.
In 2016, the Syrian Arab Army managed to recapture a large chunk of the Al-Manishiyah District, along with several villages in the northern part of the province.
However, in a matter of 48 hours, the jihadist forces have been able to reverse much of these gains inside the Al-Manishiyah District.
Syrian jets are now pounding the jihadist positions around the southeastern perimeter of Dara’a City in order to pave the way for a Syrian Arab Army counter-offensive tonight.
They will have to pull forces from somewhere but where!? From poor Palmyra?
No. From peaceful front lines of Idlib. There is a so called ceacefire there. lol
Aprovechando que el ejercito Sirio está concentrado en norte de Alepo y al este de Homs, parece que Al-Qaeda se fortalece.