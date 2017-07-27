BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 A.M.) – Hezbollah has announced a ceasefire in the ‘Arsal Barrens after a successful operation that resulted in the capture of almost the entire area.

Effective at 6 A.M. (Beirut Time), the ceasefire was implemented all around the Arsal Barrens, with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham preparing to depart for the Idlib Governorate.

Similar to the agreements implemented in Al-Zabadani and Madaya, the jihadist rebels will be transferred to the Syrian province of Idlib, leaving their remaining positions to the Lebanese government.

With the battle of ‘Arsal coming to an end, the Lebanese Army has now turned their attention to the Ras Ba’albak and Qa’a Barrens area of northeastern Lebanon; these sites are filled with ISIL terrorists.