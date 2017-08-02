BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – The battle for Al-Sukhnah has resumed in the eastern countryside of Homs after a short hiatus in commemoration of Syrian Army day for the government forces.

Led by the 5th Corps and 18th Tank Division, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the western outskirts of Al-Sukhnah this morning, while receiving heavy air support from their Russian allies.

According to a military source in Palmyra, the Syrian Arab Army is steadily advancing on the Islamic State stronghold, leaving only 700 meters between their front-lines and the city’s gates.

Despite the recent gains, the Syrian Army has been struggling to break the Islamic State’s main line of defense west of Al-Sukhnah, as the terrorist group uses the rough terrain to their advantage.

More details to come as the battle progresses…