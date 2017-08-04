BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:15 A.M.) – The battle for Al-Sukhnah has been ongoing for several days now and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is finding the fight far more violent and intense than initially expected.

The primary reason for the fierce battle is the Islamic State’s (ISIL) refusal to give-up the city, despite being outnumbered and surrounded from two different flanks.

While the Syrian Army has entered Al-Sukhnah, they have been unable to advance past the southwestern corridor of the city, as the Islamic State’s front-lines prove difficult to fracture.

Making matters worse, the Syrian military has suffered heavy casualties in their attempt to take Al-Sukhnah, which has frustrated the army’s High Command because there has been little progress in the last 24 hours.

Much is at stake for the Islamic State in Al-Sukhnah, as the potential loss of this city will leave dozens of kilometers of open desert for the Syrian Army to navigate through before reaching Deir Ezzor City.

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Use thermobarics bombs to fuck theses rats.
Avoid casualties.

Today 09:35
