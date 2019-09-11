DAMASCUS, SYRIA (10:40 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Assad received an unexpected birthday party when the audience sang “Happy Birthday’ during a movie premiere at Damascus Opera House.
The 54-year old president was with his wife, Asma Assad, at the opera House downtown the Syrian capital to attend the premiere of a film when the entire crowd stood up and joyfully sang Happy Birthday.
Assad looked both pleased and astonished by the surprise.
Assad and his wife kept on their public appearances during the eight years of war in Syria. Bashar Assad has frequently and unexpectedly visited his troops in various frontlines including Daraya, Jobar and Homs.
Asma Assad, on the other hand, never ceased providing assistance and field visits to organizations and institutions which deliver medical services to sick people (especially children with cancer) and injured soldiers.
Last week, Syria’s first lady visited the prosthetics and rehabilitation center in the coastal city of Tartous which provides its services to amputated soldiers.
On August, Asma Assad appeared on the state television media to announce she has fully recovered from breast cancer after one year treatment in Syria.
