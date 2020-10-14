BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad continued his tour of the areas ravaged by massive fires on Wednesday, as he traveled to the Tartous Governorate on Wednesday.

The page of the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic published on its accounts (Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram) news that the Syrian President is now in the town of Meshta al-Helou, which is located in the Safita District of Tartous.

The Syrian President had previously visited the village of Ballouran in the countryside of Latakia, one of the areas that suffered from the unprecedented fires in the country, which affected agricultural and forest lands in three governorates.

SANA reported that Assad listened to the people of the village in the northern countryside of Latakia to learn about their most important priorities.

The country witnessed simultaneous fires, which broke out in the governorates of Tartous, Latakia and Homs, at dawn last Friday.

No official data was issued about the material losses, which is expected to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday, after the work of the damage assessment committees has ended.

According to the latest statement by Agriculture Minister Hassan Qatana, 171 fires broke out in the three governorates.

These fires led to three deaths, two of them as a result of burns and one as a result of smoke inhalation. As for the burned areas, Qatana announced that the greatest damage occurred on Friday and 600 hectares were burned in one day.