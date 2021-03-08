BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the Syrian presidency announced that President Bashar al-Assad and his wife, Asma, were infected with Covid-19, explaining that their condition is stable and that they will continue their work from home during their quarantine period.

“After experiencing mild symptoms that resemble those of the infection with the Covid-19 virus, President Al-Assad and Mrs. Asma Al-Assad conducted a PCR examination, and the result showed that they were infected with the virus, knowing that they were in good health and in stable condition, and they would continue their work during their home quarantine period that would last for two or three weeks.”

No further details were released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!