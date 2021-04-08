BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Damascus and Moscow discussed on Thursday, the intensification of bilateral action and exerting efforts to alleviate the effects of Western sanctions imposed on the Syrian people and help overcome them, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

This came during a meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Russian President’s Special Envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, and his accompanying delegation.

SANA reported that the two sides affirmed their “determination to continue and intensify bilateral work and make efforts to find solutions to the difficulties resulting from the policies of some Western countries against Syria, and to mitigate the effects of the unjust sanctions imposed on the Syrian people and to help overcome them.”

The agency said that the Russian delegation affirmed “his country’s firm support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Moscow’s rejection of any step or measure that violates this sovereignty and affects efforts aimed at ending the war on Syria, eliminating the remaining terrorist organizations’ presence, and restoring state control over all its lands.”

The agency continued that the meeting also discussed a number of issues of political concern, including the meetings of the Constitution Debate Committee, and “the pressure exerted by the United States of America and some Western countries to obstruct the committee’s work.”

SANA indicated that it was affirmed that “any progress on the political track requires commitment to the basic principles and principles that the Syrians adhere to in terms of combating terrorism and protecting the integrity and integrity of the Syrian territories, which no party has the right to waive.”

The meeting was attended by the head of the National Security Office, Major General Ali Mamlouk, the Special Adviser in the Presidency of the Republic Buthaina Shaaban, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Sousan, the Special Adviser in the Presidency of the Republic Luna Al-Shibl, the Director of Europe Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ambassador in Damascus.

