BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad considered the statements by U.S. President Donald Trum about previous intention to assassinate him, as a reflection of an American policy that relies on assassinations and liquidations, stressing the need for an international balance to deter or punish it for the “evil actions” it practices.

Assad said in an interview with Russia’s Sputnik Agency on Thursday:

“The assassination represents an American method of action, because this is what they always do, for decades , and everywhere, in different regions of the world, and therefore it is not a new thing.”

Trump’s announcement of the attempt to liquidate the Syrian president

On Tuesday, September 15, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had considered the possibility of assassinating Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

Trump said, in an interview with Fox News, that he “had a chance to assassinate Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but then Defense Secretary Mattis was against it.”

Something to be expected from America

The Syrian President said, “Therefore, you should always remember that this type of plan always exists for various reasons, and we must expect this in our situation in Syria, with this conflict with the Americans.”

Assad stressed, “They are occupying our land and supporting the terrorists, and therefore this is expected … even if we do not have any information, it should be self-evident.”

The best way to deter the United States

Regarding the best way to deter such actions, the Syrian President explained, “The issue is not related to the incident itself, nor to the plan established regarding this person or this president, but rather it is related to behavior.”

Assad asserted, “Nothing will deter the United States from committing this kind of evil actions (assassinations) unless there is an international balance, so that the United States cannot escape its crime, otherwise it will continue to commit this kind of actions in various regions, and no Something will stop her. ”