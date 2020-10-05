BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad commented on the previous claim by U.S. President Donald Trump about wanting to assassinate him in 2017, saying that such statements by the American leader “do not mean or bother him.”

In an interview with Russia’s Zvezda TV channel, Assad responded to a question about excerpts from the book “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

Assad told the interviewer that “all the statements that were issued do not concern us at all, and do not bother us. We do not feel them. This is an American speech to the Americans.”

Assad continued: “If we go to Trump’s recent statements mentioned in the aforementioned book, it is not something surprising, nor anything new because the policy of the United States since the Cold War and since the end of World War II until today is a policy of hegemony, a policy of coups, a policy of assassinations and a policy of wars. This is normal.”

He added: “Trump did not mention anything new, on the contrary, we have to agree that Trump has an important advantage because he exposed the American system. For us, he is exposed, but he was hiding himself with some beautiful masks from talking about democracy, human rights and similar things.”

In a previous interview with Fox News, Trump said he considered assassinating Assad, but his Defense Secretary at the time, Jim Mattis, did not agree with the move.