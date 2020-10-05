BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad commented on the previous claim by U.S. President Donald Trump about wanting to assassinate him in 2017, saying that such statements by the American leader “do not mean or bother him.”
In an interview with Russia’s Zvezda TV channel, Assad responded to a question about excerpts from the book “Fear: Trump in the White House.”
Assad told the interviewer that “all the statements that were issued do not concern us at all, and do not bother us. We do not feel them. This is an American speech to the Americans.”
Assad continued: “If we go to Trump’s recent statements mentioned in the aforementioned book, it is not something surprising, nor anything new because the policy of the United States since the Cold War and since the end of World War II until today is a policy of hegemony, a policy of coups, a policy of assassinations and a policy of wars. This is normal.”
He added: “Trump did not mention anything new, on the contrary, we have to agree that Trump has an important advantage because he exposed the American system. For us, he is exposed, but he was hiding himself with some beautiful masks from talking about democracy, human rights and similar things.”
In a previous interview with Fox News, Trump said he considered assassinating Assad, but his Defense Secretary at the time, Jim Mattis, did not agree with the move.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.