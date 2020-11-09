BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video call with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.
The Russian President stressed during the call that the scale of the humanitarian disaster in Syria is still large, indicating that Russia will continue to make efforts to calm the situation in Syria.
Putin said: “Russia supports the holding of an international conference on refugees, and the Russian delegation will be one of the largest delegations to participate.”
Assad said during the video conference: “The bulk of the refugees want to return to Syria after the state has created the appropriate conditions for this, and we hope that the conference for the return of refugees will produce important results.”
He continued: “The International Conference on the Return of Refugees is just the beginning of solving this humanitarian issue,” adding that “the refugee issue is a humanitarian issue for us, you and many countries, but for us it is a national issue.”
To conclude, the Syrian President thanked Putin for the Russian interest and support for the Syrian government and its efforts, whether in combating terrorism, reconstruction or returning refugees.
