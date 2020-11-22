President Barack Obama answers questions about the Iran nuclear deal during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. The president vigorously defended the nuclear deal with Iran, casting the historic accord as the only possibility to avert a nuclear arms race in the Middle East and reduce the chances of war.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Former U.S. President Barack Obama revealed in his new book who he considers the smartest leader in the Gulf region.

In his memoirs, which were recently published under the title “A Promised Land”, Obama granted this title to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. He also spoke about the contradiction in his administration’s handling of the protests in 2011 in Egypt and Bahrain, the U.A.E’s position on these events, and Washington’s vision towards them.

The former U.S. president indicated that he had persuaded former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to step down from power, adding that he knew that the transition that Egypt witnessed after that was “just the beginning of a struggle for the soul of the Arab world.”

Obama recalled a conversation he had with bin Zayed at this time, describing the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi as “an experienced young man close to the Saudis and perhaps the smartest leader in the Gulf who did not elaborate words in describing how news was received in the region.”

Obama revealed that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in that conversation informed him of the Gulf leaders ‘concern about the possibility that Washington would take a similar position in the event of the outbreak of popular opposition protests in Bahrain (and this happened soon in fact) and support the protesters’ demands for King Hamad bin Isa to step down from power.

The former president added that he had informed bin Zayed of his endeavor to “avoid having to choose between the Muslim Brotherhood “group and the possible violent clashes between governments and their peoples.”

ALSO READ  If Greece acquires F-35 jets, Turkey will use its S-400s: military expert

 

Source: RT

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments