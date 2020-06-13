BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Arab Coalition forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, announced the interception and destruction of a ballistic missile launched by the Ansarallah (Houthi) forces towards the Najran Province of Saudi Arabia.

“The joint forces this morning managed to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from the Yemeni province of Saada towards the city of Najran in a deliberate attempt to target civilian objects and innocent civilians in the city,” Maliki said .

“As a result, some civilians were lightly wounded, as a result of shrapnel from the ballistic missile,” he continued.

He continued: “the continued attempts of the Houthi terrorist militia to target civilian objects and protected under international humanitarian law with ballistic missiles and drones with deliberate and systematic targets, as the total ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Kingdom of which were intercepted.”

He emphasized that “the coalition forces’ command will take and implement resolute and strict measures to neutralize and destroy these capabilities to protect innocent civilians from these terrorist and absurd and barbaric attempts in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.”

