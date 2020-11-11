The Bahraini royal died just two weeks shy of his 85th birthday. He had served as the kingdom’s Prime Minister since 1970.

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, Bahrain News Agency reported, citing Riffa Palace.

Prince Khalifa, the second son of Bahrain’s former ruler Salman, was born on 24 November 1935.

In January 1970 he became the Gulf kingdom’s first prime minister and occupied this post his entire life, which makes his tenure as prime minister the longest in the world, spanning 50 years and 296 days.