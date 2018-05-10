BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 A.M.) – Th Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa tweeted on Thursday that Israel has a right to defend itsef against alleged Iranian aggression.
“It’s the right of any nation in the region, including Israel, to defend themselves from any source of danger,” the Bahraini Foreign Minister tweeted earlier today.
Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, who is also one of Iran’s most aggressive opponents in the Middle East.
The Bahraini regime has often taken the stance of Saudi Arabia on several topics, including the isolation of Qatar from the Gulf Cooperation Council.
During the Bahraini freedom demonstrations in 2011, the Saudi military sent their forces to the country in order to quell the protesters and arrest the people behind this democratic movement.
