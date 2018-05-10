Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa speaks during a joint press conference after signing an agreement with his Kuwaiti counterpart in Kuwait City on April 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Yasser Al-Zayyat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:05 A.M.) – Th Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa tweeted on Thursday that Israel has a right to defend itsef against alleged Iranian aggression.

“It’s the right of any nation in the region, including Israel, to defend themselves from any source of danger,” the Bahraini Foreign Minister tweeted earlier today.

Bahrain is a close ally of Saudi Arabia, who is also one of Iran’s most aggressive opponents in the Middle East.

The Bahraini regime has often taken the stance of Saudi Arabia on several topics, including the isolation of Qatar from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the Bahraini freedom demonstrations in 2011, the Saudi military sent their forces to the country in order to quell the protesters and arrest the people behind this democratic movement.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief

Discuss

6 Comments on "Bahraini FM defends Israel's attack on Syria"

Dogs are starting to bark as soon as their master starts to hit someone. Typical self-en-slavery attitude. So pathetic…

10/05/2018 19:25
All Gulf states are not led by dogs. They are led by RATS… And we’re talking about the Persian Gulf, so count Iran in too, as they’re all corrupted to the core and all use bigotry as an excuse to screw the people. Mid-East needs a widely spread far-left movement modelled on YPG and heavily armed, including with modern aviation, in order to drive all this scum out. Anyway, anybody living under the rule of the kings, emirs or mullahs in the region hates the regime except the profiteers. The sooner they are all gone and the sooner the bigots… Read more »
I would agree with every single word of yours if you didn’t put Iran together with all other USA-leashed puppets. However, I can assure you (just I don’t have time right now) most of so called “Western” countries have governments composed of a bunch of puppets as well who are well paid by “out of country” sources. This doesn’t exist in Iran. Sure, there is corruption everywhere but if we compare the corruption in Iran and lets say France for example you must see the huge difference between Nickolas Sarkozy (you probably know better then me he has a court… Read more »
This tin-pot tyranny (about the size of Anglesey) wouldn’t last five minutes without the British and the Saudi military protecting the tyrant from the people.

forgot to add on you heading “while dripping zionist milk from his mouth”

Russian
What a morons!

