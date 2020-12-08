BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Latif Al-Zayani, said on Monday that the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to guarantee its sovereign rights and the rights of its citizens, in accordance with the mechanisms available under the umbrella of the Gulf Cooperation Council, at least for the time being.

In response to a parliamentary question by MP Muhammad al-Sisi Al-Buainain during a seminar at the Bahrain Center for Strategic and International Studies, the minister said that “the Qatari military aggression aims to create a state of blackmail and political provocation,” stressing that Bahrain has a policy of restraint and wisdom, and the preservation of the Cooperation Council.

Al-Zayani continued, “The definition of the Kingdom of Bahrain of its maritime borders is in accordance with what was stated in Law No. (8) of 1993 regarding the territorial sea of ​​the Kingdom of Bahrain and the adjacent region, and this law is still in force, and the Kingdom exercises its sovereignty over its territorial waters accordingly,” RT reported, citing the Bahraini media.

He continued, “It was also stated in the National Action Charter that the Kingdom of Bahrain has preserved its entity, lands and territorial waters, which are not subject to compromise or negotiation in any form and under any circumstance, and it is not permissible to relinquish its sovereignty or give up anything of its territory.”

“The Kingdom of Bahrain confirms that the status quo has continued as it has since the end of the protection agreements between the United Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states,” he added.

On the measures taken to protect Bahraini fishermen, Al-Zayani said that his country will take all necessary measures to ensure its sovereign rights and the rights of its citizens, in accordance with the mechanisms available under the umbrella of the Cooperation Council at least for the time being.