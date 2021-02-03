Bahrain’s Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Israel’s Public Security Minister Amir Ohana discussed on Tuesday a range of issues including security cooperation, state-run media reported.

According to the official Bahrain News Agency, the two ministers held a video call and applauded the bilateral “peace deal” meant “to promote security, stability, and prosperity and meet people’s inspiration for peace.”

Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel last year.

The interior minister asserted that the “reform project” of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa “reinforces coexistence, tolerance and openness values as part of characteristics of Bahraini identity.”

The two sides reviewed security cooperation, exchange of expertise, as well as discussed issues of mutual interest.

Other Arab countries that normalized relations with Tel Aviv in 2020 are the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Sudan.