BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Kingdom of Bahrain has expressed its support for the U.S. strikes on the Kata’eb Hezbollah bases in Iraq and Syria.
“The Kingdom of Bahrain expresses support for the strikes conducted by the United States of America, targeting Kata’ib Hizbollah (KH) facilities in the Republic of Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, as a response to KH repeated terrorist attacks,” the Bahraini Foreign Ministry said.
“The Kingdom of Bahrain lauds the strategic role of the United States of America in the combatting terrorist groups in the region. It further reiterates its support for all efforts and measure taken by the U.S. to preserve regional international peace and security,” the statement concluded.
Bahrain and Israel have both issued statements applauding the U.S. strikes against Kata’eb Hezbollah, while Russia, Syria, Iraq, and Iran have issued their condemnations.
