US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the “number one replacement” for the Daesh* leadership had been eliminated by American forces.

Trump tweeted: “Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot – Now he is also Dead!”

He didn’t mention the name of the eliminated person or the place where the operation was carried out. According to various reports, the terror organisation named former Iraqi officer Abdullah Qardash (also known as Hajji Abdullah al-Afari) as their new leader, but it is not clear if the US president meant him.

Trump previously specified the details of the operation against the Daesh leader, noting that the jihadist “died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way”.

Several states, including Russia, earlier noted that it wasn’t obvious if the terrorist had really been killed, as there had been numerous reports of Baghdadi’s death in the past, and all seemed to be premature.

 

Source: Sputnik

J. Jesus Ramirez
Guest
J. Jesus Ramirez
Great, when will Trump and his replacement be terminated :}

Nestor Arapa
Muerto la cabeza, el cuerpo no funciona, ahora probablemente quienes se van a fortalecer son los mercenarios financiados por los Turcos, muchos militantes de ISIS migraran hacia otros grupos terroristas.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Seems that Russian GRU was unable to spot al-Baghdadi in a compound just 5km from the border of a Putin's great friend named Erdogan… Selling S-400, a nuke plant and likely add a Su-35 contract soon seems to help a lot at not seeing anything…

Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
Not as if the GRU is welcome to look around the housing units of Langley.

J. Jesus Ramirez
Guest
J. Jesus Ramirez
Dum*@ss

