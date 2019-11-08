Ankara received “a lot of information” about the “inner workings” of the Daesh* terrorist group from the “first wife” of the group’s late leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, AFP reported, citing an anonymous Turkish official. According to the source, the wife, whose real name is Asma Fawzi Muhammad Al-Qubaysi, was captured around a year ago in the province of Hatay, near the Syrian border.
“We discovered [her] real identity pretty quickly. At that point, she volunteered a lot of information about Baghdadi and [Daesh]. We were able to confirm a lot of things that we already knew. We also obtained new information that led to a series of arrests elsewhere”, the source told AFP.
Along with al-Baghdadi’s wife, Turkey reportedly captured the former Daesh* leader’s daughter, who identified herself as Leila Jabeer.
Capture of Late al-Baghdadi’s Relatives
Following the demise of al-Baghdadi, who was killed as a result of a raid conducted by US forces at the end of October, Turkey announced capturing some of his relatives, namely his older sister, 65-year-old Rasmiya Awad, as well as her husband, daughter-in-law, and five children in the Syrian town of Azaz, north of Aleppo. Awad reportedly also provided Ankara with intelligence on Daesh’s* inner workings.
On 7 October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that the total number of people close to al-Baghdadi captured by Turkey had risen to 13. He also confirmed that al-Baghdadi’s wife was arrested 1-1.5 years ago, but that Turkey had opted not to “make a big fuss about it”.
US President Donald Trump announced that Daesh* leader al-Baghdadi was slain on 27 October, adding that he killed himself after detonating a suicide vest. POTUS claimed that due to his body being mutilated by the blast, he was identified via a DNA test on the spot. His remains were buried at sea within 24 hours of his death and his raided hideout was levelled by an airstrike.
Daesh* later confirmed the death of al-Baghdadi and named Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi as their new leader.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.