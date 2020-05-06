BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – An Iraqi security source revealed to Sputnik Arabic that the missiles that landed in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport at dawn were targeting the military wing that includes advisers from the international coalition led by the United States,
“Most of the attacks on the Baghdad International Airport target the military wing, which includes military advisers from the international coalition,” the source said.
The Iraqi army announced on Wednesday morning that 3 Katyusha rockets landed in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport, leaving no victims.
Military sites in Iraq belonging to the international coalition have been targeted by similar attacks.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday; however, it could be likely that the rocket fire was conducted by an Iranian-backed group.
In the past, the Iranian-backed paramilitaries have vowed to expel the U.S.-led coalition by fore if they do not willingly leave Iraq; this has prompted the U.S. take increased security measures to protect their troops inside the country.
