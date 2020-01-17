BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his lack of confidence in the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, calling him distrustful on Friday.

In a statement from the Turkish President on Friday, reported by the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan said that “Haftar is a man I do not trust … He continued bombing Tripoli yesterday.”

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country is sending military forces to Libya with the aim of bringing stability.

“We will start sending our military forces to Libya in order to achieve stability in this country,” Erdogan said during the 2019 annual evaluation meeting, recalling: “As you know, we have passed a memorandum of authorization from Parliament to send military forces to Libya.”

He added: “We will continue to use all our political, commercial, humanitarian, diplomatic and military capabilities to stabilize the region south of our country.”

The parties to the conflict in Libya had announced a ceasefire, starting on January 12, at the initiative of Russia and Turkey, during a meeting between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last week in Istanbul.

