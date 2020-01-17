BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his lack of confidence in the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, calling him distrustful on Friday.
In a statement from the Turkish President on Friday, reported by the Anatolia News Agency, Erdogan said that “Haftar is a man I do not trust … He continued bombing Tripoli yesterday.”
On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country is sending military forces to Libya with the aim of bringing stability.
“We will start sending our military forces to Libya in order to achieve stability in this country,” Erdogan said during the 2019 annual evaluation meeting, recalling: “As you know, we have passed a memorandum of authorization from Parliament to send military forces to Libya.”
He added: “We will continue to use all our political, commercial, humanitarian, diplomatic and military capabilities to stabilize the region south of our country.”
The parties to the conflict in Libya had announced a ceasefire, starting on January 12, at the initiative of Russia and Turkey, during a meeting between the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, last week in Istanbul.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.