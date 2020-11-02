BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The President of the Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, attended a meeting on Sunday after the Turkish and Azerbaijani media reported he was killed in a drone strike.

On Sunday morning, Turkish and Azerbaijani news sites reported that Harutyunyan was killed when his vehicle was struck by an Azerbaijani drone in the Karabakh region.

However, Harutyunyan put an end to those rumors when he attended a videotaped meeting with several soldiers in the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA).

In the video above, Harutyunyan can be seen meeting with soldiers and volunteers from the Artsakh Defense Army.