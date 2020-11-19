BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The former lawyer for ex-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn is now working for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, as she attempts to prove that the latter won the 2020 election.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sidney Powell accused the late President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, of devising a ‘scheme’ to rig the U.S. election, claiming that it was further manipulated by “communist money”.

“Uncovering more by the day is the “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States,” Powell said.

“The dominion voting systems, the smartmatic technology software and the software that goes in other computorized voting systems here as well, not just dominion, were created in Venezuela, at the direction of Hugo Chavez, to make sure he never lost an election after one constitutional referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out,” she alleged.

She says that this system, allegedly created by Chavez, was used to the rig the election in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Powell would add that “We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”

It should be noted that Hugo Chavez passed away on March 5th, 2013, after a long battle with cancer.