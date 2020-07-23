BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Azeri President Ilham Aliyev called for a tougher stance against neighboring Armenia, following a week-long battle along the border.

In a statement posted on his website and translated by Bloomberg, Aliyev said, “we don’t need any partial resolution because that would be temporary.”

Aliyev’s moved away from Azerbaijan’s previous stance of gradual resolution over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as the Azeri President called for all areas to be retaken from Armenia.

“The issue needs to be resolved fully. All the occupied lands must be freed without exception.”

On July 12th, clashes broke out along the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in losses for all parties involved.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have relied on their drone arsenal to carry out attacks and monitor movements along the border, which have since dissipated over the last few days, with sporadic clashes and ceasefire violations reported.

