BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a search and destroy operation on Sunday after a group of soldiers were killed in an ambush inside the Hadrut area of the Karabakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani media, the soldier, Sergeant Ganbarov Elmir, was killed and a another wounded in an ambush laid out by the local Armenian forces inside the Hadrut area of Karabakh.

“On December 27, at about 15:30 A.M., an illegal Armenian armed group or detachment of six remnants of the Armenian armed forces attacked the units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Aghdam (Akaku) village of the Khojavend (Hadrut) region. A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, soldier Ganbararov Elmir Rayil was killed and soldier Aliyev Emin Suleyman has been injured,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

“As a result of the actions taken, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were annihilated. If such a case would happen again, the Azerbaijani Army will take firm measures,” they added.

The Azerbaijani military reportedly launched their operation after the ambush, targeting the area where the attack took place in the disputed Hadrut area.

The reports said that as many as six members of the local Armenian forces were captured as a result of this operation carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Sunday.