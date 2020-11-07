BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – On October 31, sabotage groups from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to accumulate at the heights south of the village of Karintak, located at the foot of the hill where the city of Shusha is located.
During the attack, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces repeatedly tried to enter Karintak, but having suffered losses were forced to retreat.
In the morning, they changed their tactics and after suffering a blow from the village of Karintak a few kilometers to the south, they made an attempt to cut the road connecting Stepanakert with Goris.
At the moment, the road is blocked on both sides by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, but the Special Forces of the Artsakh Defense Army are working in this sector, conducting an operation to destroy the saboteurs.
The village of Karintak itself has been repeatedly subjected to attacks by Azerbaijani artillery, including the use of cluster munitions. The city of Shusha
has also been under continuous shelling since 3 A.M. Artillery and mortar batteries of the Artsakh Defense Army are working to return fire. The situation remains tense.
