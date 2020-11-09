BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Sunday that showed the Azerbaijani Armed Forces retreating across a mountain the southern region of Karabakh.
According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces retreated across the Berdzor Mountains that are located west of the strategic Shushi District in southern Karabakh.
In the video posted by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen fleeing across this mountain, in a disorganized retreat that was caused by a counterattack from the Artsakh Defense Army.
On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army were engaged in a fierce fight for the strategic city of Shushi.
A local source told Al-Masdar News that the Artsakh Defense Army were in firm control of the city, despite claims by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about capturing Shushi.
The source added that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces do maintain a presence inside the district of Shusha, but they do not control the city.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.