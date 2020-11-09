BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense released a new video on Sunday that showed the Azerbaijani Armed Forces retreating across a mountain the southern region of Karabakh.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces retreated across the Berdzor Mountains that are located west of the strategic Shushi District in southern Karabakh.

In the video posted by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces can be seen fleeing across this mountain, in a disorganized retreat that was caused by a counterattack from the Artsakh Defense Army.

On Sunday, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and Artsakh Defense Army were engaged in a fierce fight for the strategic city of Shushi.

A local source told Al-Masdar News that the Artsakh Defense Army were in firm control of the city, despite claims by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about capturing Shushi.

The source added that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces do maintain a presence inside the district of Shusha, but they do not control the city.