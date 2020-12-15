BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – Last week, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an offensive against the Artsakh Defense Army, in a bid to capture the towns of Hin Tagher or Mets Tagher in the southern region of Karabakh.

A video released from the clashes that took place in southern Karabakh on December 12th has surfaced online, confirming the presence of the Azerbaijani Special Forces in the attack on the Armenian positions.

In the short video released on social, the Azerbaijani Special Forces can be seen launching an attack from the mountains on the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army in the Hadrut area.

Azeri special Forces seen engaging Armenian troops. This if footage from the Hadrut/Shushi area clashes of December 12-13. pic.twitter.com/7zH2qZfrgh — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) December 14, 2020

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Artsakh Defense Army suffered three casualties during the clashes, while their Azerbaijani counterparts confirmed the death of four soldiers.

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused one another of launching attacks in southern Karabakh; however, with the recent footage that surfaced online, it appears that the Azerbaijani forces launched the attack on the two towns.

Last week’s hostilities marked the first time since the November 9th Moscow Agreement that the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces clashed in the Karabakh region.