BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – On Thursday, two videos surfaced showing Azerbaijani soldiers desecrating graves belonging to Armenians in the recently handed over district of Karvachar (var. Kalbajar).
The first video, which went viral, showed the Azerbaijani forces destroying the grave of an Armenian couple that were buried side-by-side in the Karvachar District.
The Azerbaijani soldiers were seen stepping on the memorial flowers before repeatedly kicking the grave until it was removed from the site.
Azerbaijani soldiers vandalizing Armenian graves as soon as they took over Karvachar, posting it on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/QcXCy9Fx3R
— 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) November 26, 2020
A second video has since been released, showing an Azerbaijani soldier being filmed breaking a headstone over another Armenian grave in the same district.
The soldier throws the headstone on top of another desecrated grave before turning around and walking away from the site.
Another video showing Azerbaijani soldiers descecrating Armenian graves in Karvachar. pic.twitter.com/YVLaqQXfeo
— 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) November 26, 2020
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these videos, which have been posted by their soldiers on the social media app, TikTok.
