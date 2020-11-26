BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A new video shared on the TikTok app showed Azerbaijani soldiers desecrating Armenian graves inside the Karvachar (var. Kalbajar) area.

In the video, the Azerbaijani soldiers can be seen walking up to an Armenian gravesite and stepping on the memorial flowers before they repeatedly kick a grave until it is destroyed.

Azerbaijani soldiers vandalizing Armenian graves as soon as they took over Karvachar, posting it on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/QcXCy9Fx3R — 301🇦🇲 (@301_AD) November 26, 2020

As shown in the video above, it also appears that they have destroyed nearby graves, as more are seen damaged.

The incident reportedly took place in Karvachar, which is known in Azeri as Kalbajar; this district was recently handed over to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces earlier this week.