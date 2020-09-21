BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – On Monday, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense and led to the death of an Azerbaijani soldier as a result of mutual exchange of hostilities.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, an exchange of fire with the Armenian forces resulted in the death of the soldier.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense also accused the Armenian forces of opening fire on his country’s forces.

They said, “As a result of another provocation of the enemy in the direction of Tovuz on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Sergeant of the Azerbaijani army, Mammadov, Ilshan Alioglu was killed.”

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense held “Armenia’s military and political leadership fully responsible for the aggravation of the situation on the front.”

Prior to this exchange, the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense said that “last night, another tactical drone of the Armenian Armed Forces was shot down.”

A military clash began on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, and continued for several days in the neighboring regions of Tovuz and Tavush, also bordering Georgia, and located hundreds of kilometers from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Later, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported that the danger had reached the line of contact.

Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged accusations for violating the armistice, and according to Baku, 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including a general, were previously killed as a result of the clashes on the borders.

In turn, the Armenian side announced the killing of six soldiers and the wounding of nine soldiers and one civilian.