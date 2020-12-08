BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – In a new video released by an Azerbaijani TikTok account, an elderly Armenian man can be seen begging for his life, while the Azerbaijani soldier ruthlessly beheads him.

The video, which will not be shared due to its graphic nature, showed the Azerbaijani soldier holding down the elderly man, as he puts a knife to the Armenian man’s throat to kill him.

The unidentified Armenian man is filmed begging for his life in Azeri, but the soldier ignores his pleas and continues to go through with the horrific execution.

These videos have become a common occurrence since the start of the Second Karabakh War, as soldiers upload their own crimes on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

While Azerbaijan has maintained that they will protect all civilians in the Karabakh region, a number of videos have surfaced showing their forces torturing or executing both Armenian residents and captured soldiers.

Since the establishment of the Moscow Agreement on November 9th, the Artsakh Defense Army has handed over several areas to Azerbaijan in Karabakh, including two large districts that were depopulated following the exit of the local forces.