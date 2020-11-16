BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited a number of cities that had been captured by his country’s armed forces near the combat zone in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the cities of Fizuli and Jebrayil, which were previously under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army in southern Karabakh.

President Aliyev’s press service stated that “President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Fizuli and Jebrayil regions on November 16, which were controlled by the Azerbaijani army.”

On November 9, the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a ceasefire in Karabakh, which came in effect the following day.

The declaration of the ceasefire stipulates that Armenian and Azerbaijani forces halt all hostilities, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.