BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with foreign media on Friday that Russia should avoid helping Armenia modernize its armed forces and urged it “not to give weapons to Yerevan.”

The Azerbaijani leader drew attention to Armenia’s statement that Russia would participate in this process. “What for?” he asked. In Aliyev’s opinion, “a country where chaos reigns, where a tragicomedy with a coup either accomplished or unaccomplished is unfolding should not be given weapons ‘to avoid another tragedy.’”

As the Azerbaijani leader noted, he has already said that the Russian side should “take Iskanders [tactical missile systems] away from Armenia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the completion of military confrontation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister unveiled a roadmap of the country’s development where special attention was attached to reforming and modernizing the Army.

He also stated that he intended “to deepen cooperation with Russia as the main strategic ally.”

Source: TASS

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!