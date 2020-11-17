BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – A new set of photos have emerged on social media this week, showing the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking pictures near the Iranian-Karabakh border.
During Aliyev’s photoshoot, however, Iranian sniper snapped photos of the Azerbaijani President as he stood near Khodaafarin Bridge in the Iranian border region with Karabakh.
As shown in the photos below, Aliyev is unaware that he is being watched by the Iranian snipers, who are zoomed into the area.
Aliyev as seen through the scope of an Iranian sniper while he was visiting occupied Khodaafarin bridge at the Artsakh-Iran border. Crazy.
I think most of us collectively thinking the same thing looking at this. pic.twitter.com/mfUDAMq5q2
— Serge (@Zinvor) November 17, 2020
Neither Azerbaijan nor Iran have commented on these photos.
The majority of the Karabakh region is being handed over to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, following an agreement signed by Baku and Yerevan in Moscow on November 9th.
Since the signing of this agreement, Russian peacekeeping forces have moved into Karabakh and established at least 25 observation points inside the last Armenian areas.
