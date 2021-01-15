BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the city of Shushi on Friday for the first time since his country’s forces captured this imperative area in the Karbaakh region.

Aliyev reportedly arrived on Friday morning in Shushi, accompanied by his wife and first deputy, Mehriban Aliyev, and their daughter Laila, and raised the flag of his country over the city, which is one of the most important cities of Karabakh in terms of strategy and symbolism.

During the visit, Aliyev laid the foundation stone for a road linking Shushi to Fuzuli.

On November 8, Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani forces regained control of Shushi, within the framework of the military campaign that Baku launched with the support of Turkey in September against the Armenian forces in the Karabakh conflict.

Two days later, Aliyev signed a joint declaration with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to stop the fighting in Karabakh while the Azerbaijani side maintains its control over all the areas it retook during the campaign and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed area.