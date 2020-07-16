BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released a video this week showing their military targeting the positions of the Armenian army along their shared border.

According to reports, the Azerbaijani drones targeted an Armenian ammunition storage that was located near the border.

In the video released by the Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani military’s drones can be seen carrying out their suicide mission to hit the Armenian defenses.

However, despite this hit, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said that their air defense forces managed to shoot down at least 13 Azerbaijani drones since July 12th.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to this claim from their Armenian counterparts.

