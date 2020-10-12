BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that their forces had captured two towns in the Karabakh region.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, their forces captured the towns of Sugovushan and Suleymanli after clashing with the Artsakh Defense Army in southern Karabakh this week.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage of the captured towns, with the first being their army seizing Sugovushan from the Artsakh Defense Army.

The second video released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense showed their forces in control of the town of Suleymanli.

Despite the announcement of a ceasefire on October 10th, the clashes in the Karabakh region have continued, with the Azerbaijani forces attempting to advance at multiple axes, including Hadrat, which is a key city along a roadway to the capital city, Stepanakert.