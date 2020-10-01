BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – The press service for the Ministry of Defense in the Republic of Karabakh reported on Thursday that an Azerbaijani helicopter was shot down by their forces in the Karabakh region.

According to the press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the Artsakh Defense Army (ADA) shot down an Azerbaijani helicopter, pointing out that it later crashed in Iranian territory.

“Today in the SE of the #Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone (Lele Tepe), units of the #DefenseArmy shot down an enemy helicopter that crashed in the terr. of #Iran. Mod of the #Artsakh announces there is no element of intent. Ops take place close to Iran.

No footage or photos have been released as of yet to corroborate these claims.

Iran has not commented on the claim by the Armenian Ministry of Defense; however, the Islamic Republic has shot down at least two drones in the last 48 hours after they entered their territory.

Clashes between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces broke out on Sunday, following accusations from both sides about launching an attack in the Karabakh region.

Since the start of these clashes, dozens of soldiers have been killed on both sides, along with the destruction of several armored vehicles and military posts.